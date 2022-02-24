Freshman Caleb Houstan picking up slack for Michigan basketball at crucial time
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Ann Arbor — When the Michigan men’s basketball team got together on Monday — one day after the postgame mayhem at Wisconsin — Phil Martelli addressed the group.
In 48 hours, the Wolverines would face a surging Rutgers squad without head coach Juwan Howard, starting forward Moussa Diabate and reserve forward Terrance Williams II, who were all suspended for their involvement in Sunday’s ugly altercation.