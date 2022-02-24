Parents of accused Oxford shooter to stand trial in connection with rampage
WOLVERINES

Freshman Caleb Houstan picking up slack for Michigan basketball at crucial time

James Hawkins
The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — When the Michigan men’s basketball team got together on Monday — one day after the postgame mayhem at Wisconsin — Phil Martelli addressed the group.

In 48 hours, the Wolverines would face a surging Rutgers squad without head coach Juwan Howard, starting forward Moussa Diabate and reserve forward Terrance Williams II, who were all suspended for their involvement in Sunday’s ugly altercation.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Sale Extended! Ends 2/28.​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now