No. 6 Michigan, Hillmon wrap up home schedule with 62-51 over rival Spartans

Ann Arbor — It was Senior Night for the Michigan women’s basketball team, and perhaps no senior has meant more to this program than Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon, in her final regular-season home game, scored a game-high 28 points leading the Wolverines to 62-51 win over rival Michigan State at Crisler Center on Thursday night. The No. 6-ranked Wolverines, now 21-4 overall, 12-3 Big Ten, are one win from the Big Ten regular-season title. They travel to Iowa on Sunday.

Senior Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 22 points, and DeeDee Hagemann added 13.

It was an important win for the Wolverines on a number of levels, including wanting to preserve their undefeated streak at home this season. They also wanted to keep themselves in contention for the Big Ten title ahead of next week’s conference tournament and a potential double-bye, but more immediately, they also had some payback in mind.

Two weeks ago, Michigan State upset the Wolverines, 63-57. The Spartans are now 14-13, 8-8 and finish the season Sunday at home against Ohio State.

Hillmon drew an enormous ovation when she was presented as the last of Michigan’s four seniors honored before the game. This was also the final home regular-season game for Amy Dilk, Emily Kiser and Danielle Rauch. Hillmon, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year last year, has helped lead this distinguished group of senior which has taken the program to new heights, including an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance last year.

The Wolverines, playing their sixth game without second-leading scorer Leigha Brown (14.8 points) injured late in the Indiana game Jan. 31, trailed by as many as nine in the first quarter after the Spartans came out hot, while the Wolverines were cold from the field.

Michigan and Michigan State were tied, 32-32, at halftime after the Wolverines overcame their shooting struggles — they were 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from the field with less than three minutes left in the first quarter. Michigan State held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, but Michigan came out strong in the second powered by Hillmon who made the Wolverines’ first three baskets to pull them to within two of the Spartans.

The Wolverines took their first lead of the game, 28-26, on a 3-pointer by Maddie Nolan, her second straight in the second quarter. Michigan State regained the lead on a layup by Hagemann, and Michigan took it back on a layup by Kiser. But Clouden made two free throws in the final seconds of the half to tie the game.

Michigan led 48-44 after the third and a 10-0 run at the start of the fourth put the game out of reach.

