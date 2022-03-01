Hunter Dickinson, Michigan roll past Michigan State

Ann Arbor — Michigan kicked off a critical final week of the regular season with some revenge and a dominant showing.

A monster night from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson. Lights-out shooting. Big contributions from the bench. The Wolverines had it all as they rolled to a resounding 87-70 win over Michigan State on Tuesday at Crisler Center.

Dickinson recorded a career-high 33 points and nine rebounds and freshman forward Caleb Houstan scored 16 to lead the charge for Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten), which shot 58.2% from the field (32-for-55) and led by double figures over the final 27 minutes.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 87, Michigan State 70

After putting together an impressive half where everything was clicking on offense, Michigan picked up where it left off to stretch the lead. Dickinson kept pounding away in the paint. Houstan, who sat the final nine-plus minutes in the first half, scored seven straight points in 58 seconds. The Wolverines’ lead swelled to 55-33 with 17:40 to play.

Gabe Brown got hot and did his best to breathe some life into Michigan State, knocking down a pair of deep balls and a jumper within the first four minutes of the half. But it hardly made a dent in the deficit as Dickinson kept going to work and feasting in the post.

But once Michigan’s offense started to slow down, Michigan State’s started to gain steam. The Spartans fought back with a 14-5 run that featured three baskets by Mady Sissoko and ended with a jumper by Max Christie, trimming Michigan’s lead to 67-55 with 8:00 remaining.

The Wolverines turned to Dickinson to keep the Spartans at bay and he delivered, scoring 10 straight points for Michigan and throwing down a trio of rim-rattling dunks. The first came off a pick-and-roll feed from grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones. The second came on a baseline drive while being fouled.

Then after Michigan State pulled within 12 once again, he provided the finishing touches by throwing down a one-handed jam and making it 77-63 with 4:10 to go. Michigan led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

Brown finished with 12 points and Tyson Walker scored 11 for Michigan State (19-10, 10-8), which shot 45.8% from the field (27-for-59).

The win snapped a two-game skid in the rivalry series for Michigan and denied Michigan State’s Tom Izzo bid to surpass Bobby Knight as the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.

Both teams came roaring out of gate during a frantic, fast-paced start that featured a flurry of offense. Michigan State made four of its first six shots and Michigan has its first five attempts. But once the Spartans cooled off and missed a string of shots, the Wolverines stayed hot and ripped off a 16-2 run.

Brown fouled Houstan on a 3-point attempt to kick off the spurt with three free throws. Dickinson added a bucket in the paint. Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks followed with a pair of driving layups.

Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II buried a 3-pointer from the wing and freshman guard Frankie Collins — who took over at the point after Jones picked up two fouls less than three minutes into the game — dumped off a pass to Dickinson at the rim to cap a stretch of 14 unanswered points.

But things didn’t get much better for Michigan State by the end of the run. After Walker snapped a four-minute scoring drought with a mid-range jumper, Brown picked up his second foul and senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. made two free throws to give Michigan a 25-13 lead with 11:43 left in the first half.

The Wolverines weren’t done. They continued to get whatever they wanted on offense and the Spartans had no answers, particularly for Dickinson. The big man keyed an 11-2 spurt with three baskets in the paint – on a hook shot, dunk and offensive putback – before Williams drained a corner 3-pointer, pushing Michigan’s lead to 44-26 en route to a 16-point halftime advantage.

