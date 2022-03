By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

The Michigan football program has offered scholarships to three in-state freshmen so far.

Pinckney’s Bobby Kanka recently became the third.

Kanka played both sides of the ball for the Pirates as a freshman. At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, he already has great size, but it was his tenacity and athleticism at that size that really caught the attention of the Wolverines.