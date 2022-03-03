'I like being the hammer': Michigan's Hassan Haskins set to prove worth at NFL combine

Indianapolis — Hassan Haskins, whose 20 rushing touchdowns last season set a Michigan single-season record, has never been one to talk much.

He's a doer, not a talker.

Haskins, who is coming off a high ankle sprain suffered during the Orange Bowl national semifinal on New Year’s eve, is at the NFL Scouting Combine hoping his on-field contributions to the Wolverines last season — 1,327 yards on 270 carries to lead the team averaging 94.8 yards rushing — speak enough for him.

“Just prove to everybody I can be that back in the NFL and I can play,” Haskins said Thursday when asked his goals this week at the combine.

He was a workhorse for the Wolverines as a hard, strong runner, who also had a penchant for hurdling opponents in his way last season, or dragging them if he needed.

“I’m a power back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag,” Haskins said at the Indianapolis Convention Center. “I like being the hammer not the nail. I like going through people.”

Going through people is what the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Haskins did so well last season.

Haskins and Blake Corum, who referred to themselves as “Thunder and Lightning” last fall, shared carries most of the season.

More: Senior Bowl official sees 'a lot to like' in Michigan running back Hassan Haskins

“It was smooth. We complemented each other,” Haskins said of sharing the workload with Corum. “He cheered me on, I cheered him on. It wasn’t a selfish thing between us. It was pretty good, pretty exciting to see as well.”

Corum was leading the team in rushing until the game against Indiana on Nov. 6 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter and missed the better part of three games. Haskins’s workload increased substantially, and his performance soared. The highlight of his season was scoring five rushing touchdowns in Michigan’s win over Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

“We dubbed Hassan this past season the ox just because whenever we wanted to run the ball, we’d give it to him no questions asked,” former Michigan right tackle Andrew Stueber said Thursday during his NFL Combine interview availability. “He would always gain his yards. He was really impressive. He never asked for more carries, just did as he was told. Always gave us his best, his hardest.”

Haskins wasn’t certain on Thursday what drills he plans to do on Friday or if he will run the 40-yard dash. Michigan is having its Pro Day on March 18 and could opt to some, if not all, of the drills that day.

Steuber is confident an NFL team will get a player in Haskins who will be the “ox” at the next level as well.

“What a team gets is someone whose actions speak way louder than his words,” Stueber said. “He shows up every single day and doesn’t miss a beat. He’s where he needs to be at all times, runs the ball hard, gains extra yards after contact.

“He doesn’t speak a lot, but his energy is there. He always gives off good energy, he’s always charismatic about it, and he’s always positive. Those are some characteristics you can’t find in every player, so I think he’s a great addition to any team.”

More: NFL scouting combine invitees unveiled; here is who's invited from Michigan schools

Haskins used to watch the NFL Combine on television when he was a kid, and now he’s here, the next step toward fulfilling a goal.

“I’m just glad to be here, to be in this position,” Haskins said. “I never thought in a million years I can be here when I was younger, and now I’m here. Watching it on TV and now it’s coming to life. It’s a blessing.”