Michigan experience gives Andrew Stueber 'an easy transition' to NFL combine

Indianapolis — When Division I football scholarship offers began rolling in during Andrew Stueber’s sophomore year in high school, his mind fast forwarded.

If he was receiving Power 5 offers, surely the NFL wasn’t far off.

First things first, though, playing for Michigan. He started two games at right guard and 20 at right tackle, where he feels most at home. Stueber made a huge impact in Michigan’s offensive resurgence as the Wolverines went 12-2, including a Big Ten title and a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Now he’s here at the NFL Combine, eagerly taking the next steps toward finding a professional home.

“That realization was so far in the future but always a dream, always a lifelong dream,” Stueber said Thursday of his NFL goals born as soon as he garnered those college offers “Even being here, it’s bringing me one step closer toward my biggest life goal which is playing in the NFL. It’s just surreal and I’m happy to be here.”

Stueber has met with 15 NFL teams so far. He described joining a group of players in a hotel suite here in Indianapolis, where they’re seated in a circle waiting to be contacted by an NFL team.

“And they kind of pluck you out,” he said. “It’s kind of like a fish tank, but it’s all right. It’s hectic but it’s how it needs to be. It prepares you for a lot of stuff.”

Sometimes he has to draw a play for a team, other times a play install is described, and he has to repeat it. These are the types of things Steuber enjoys, so that’s been fairly easy. His goal this week has been to “impress” everyone he meets.

“Whether that’s breaking down film, my knowledge of football, (being) a person who has character,” Stueber said. “Leave a good impression, a lasting impression, make yourself notable, kind of distinguish yourself. On the field show them my speed, my quickness and my feet.”

He doesn’t plan to bench or run the 40-yard dash here but will during Michigan’s Pro Day on March 18.

Versatility on the offensive line is key at the NFL level, but teams have asked Stueber where he feels most comfortable. He said he can handle either guard or tackle, and at the Senior Bowl last month, he also took snaps at center for the first time in his career.

Stueber said he will play anywhere a team wants him. He played at left and right guard at the Senior Bowl because he figured he had enough film of him at right tackle.

“I think a good amount of teams see me at guard,” Stueber said. “Once I get there and show my abilities, some may underrate my quickness and speed (at tackle).”

Stueber credited his time at Michigan for preparing him for the experience of what it takes to get ready for the NFL Draft. He has been readying for the Combine since the first of the year, and now is here, staying focused and eager to prove himself.

“Michigan’s prepped me great for this whole experience,” Stueber said. “It’s a tight ship at Michigan. It has to be. It’s easy to transition here. Getting up early and going the whole day is something I’m used to. It’s an easy transition for me. It allows me to manage my time and it’s been kind of second nature.”

He also heaped praise on former defensive teammates now in the NFL or on the cusp of NFL careers for helping him become the player he is.

“It’s for sure made the games way easier,” Stueber said of playing against top Michigan defensive players in practice. “I come in as a freshman, cut my chops going against Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich and then Mike Danna and Josh Uche and Kwity Paye, and this past year I’m going up against (projected first-rounders) Aidan (Hutchinson) and David (Ojabo) every day. If you want to be the best, you compete with the best. That’s the motto at Michigan.”

