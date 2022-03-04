No. 10 Michigan's Big Ten tourney run over, falls to Nebraska, 76-73

Indianapolis – The four seniors leading the Michigan women’s basketball team, who have been a major factor in putting the program front and center as one of the top programs in the country, have had a checklist of accomplishments and goals during their careers.

But winning a Big Ten Tournament title is no longer a possibility.

Nebraska defeated No. 10 Michigan, 76-73, in a rugged quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse late Friday. There were eight lead changes, the last coming with a minute and a half left in the game when the Cornhuskers took over for good. Michigan is now 22-6.

“Our seniors are really crushed, and it’s obviously going to take a minute for them to regroup, but they will,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the game. “They just want it so much. This really hurts them. This was one of their goals, and they’ve pretty much managed to check all the boxes off of their list throughout their careers, so this one really hurts them.”

The Cornhuskers, who led by as many as 14 early in the game, regained the lead for good, 74-73 on a three-point play. With 27 seconds left, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon blocked a layup by Alexis Markowski and Michigan called timeout with 21 seconds left to set up the final play. With seven seconds left, Markowski got the steal on Danielle Rauch's in-bounds pass.

“We were trying to get the ball to Naz and this is something we talked about in the locker room, we talked about it at halftime and at the end of the game, for some people, in the moment they were trying to make a play, and we didn’t really execute what we were trying to do,” Barnes Arico said explaining the timeout and what she had drawn up.

“And I could see Naz going down the other way, saying ‘I thought we were doing this, I thought we were doing this.’ And that happened to us a couple of times. I don’t know if it’s the pressure of the situation or what. We were trying to get Naz on a staggered screen to get her a touch. We thought we got ourselves in really good shape in the fourth quarter in terms of drawing fouls, and we knew if she got a touch we would be in good shape.”

Michigan was led in scoring by Laila Phelia, who had 19 points. Hillmon, who entered the game leading the team in scoring, had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Leigha Brown, getting her most extended play – 26 minutes -- since suffering an injury Jan. 31 that held her out of six games, had 16 points.

Barnes Arico said Brown is still not practicing full-go and has been rusty since returning last Sunday in the final regular-season game.

The Wolverines were seeking their first-ever Big Ten tournament title after missing out on the regular-season title last Sunday in a loss at Iowa. Michigan had reached the semifinals in two of the last three tourneys (2019, 2020).

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, the Wolverines exploded with a 13-2 run to start the second and took a 36-32 lead into halftime with Emily Kiser’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. The Cornhuskers had seven turnovers in the second quarter.

“I thought we played great in the second quarter after a really slow start,” Barnes Arico said. “We didn’t come out ready to go. In the third quarter, part of our problem was our foul trouble. We put them a bunch to the line, which came down to hurting us.”

Nebraska regained the lead, 56-52, in the third quarter in the back-and-forth game.

“We just played a really good team. They deserve some credit, too,” Barnes Arico said. “They’ve been a great team all year. They’ve been under the radar and sometimes our league doesn’t get recognized as much as some other leagues out there. I have a vote in the Top-25 every week, and they’ve been in mine for a really long time. They started the season 12-0, they have some experience, they have some big-time players, and (Sam) Haiby made some plays down the stretch that big-time players make. It’s a credit to Nebraska, as well, and not so much what’s wrong with us. They played a heck of a game.”

Now, the Wolverines await the NCAA Tournament selection on March 13. The first- and second-round games are March 18-21, and they're played on the home courts of the top-16 seeds. Michigan, which made a stunning tournament run last season to the Sweet 16, has been projected to host.

“We will bounce back and we will learn from it,” Barnes Arico said. “I think we’re going to be a dangerous team in a couple weeks in the NCAA Tournament. Leigha has been out a long time, and she’s really rusty. She hasn’t really practiced that much. Getting us healthy is really important.”

Big Ten women's tournament

All games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday

►No. 13 Rutgers 75, No. 12 Penn State 50

►No. 14 Illinois 75, No. 11 Wisconsin 66

Thursday

►No. 8 Michigan State 73, No. 9 Purdue 69

►No. 5 Indiana 66, No. 13 Rutgers 54

►No. 7 Northwestern 65, No. 10 Minnesota 60

►No. 6 Nebraska 92, No. 14 Illinois 74

Friday

►No. 1 Ohio State 74, No. 8 Michigan State 58

►No. 5 Indiana 62, No. 4 Maryland 51

►No. 2 Iowa 72, No. 7 Northwestern 51

►No. 6 Nebraska 76, No. 3 Michigan 73

Saturday

(All games on BTN)

►No. 5 Indiana (21-7) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (23-5), 3:30

►No. 6 Nebraska (24-7) vs. No. 2 Iowa (21-7), 6

Sunday

►Championship, 4, ESPN2