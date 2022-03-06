Michigan's Hunter Dickinson out vs. Ohio State with stomach ailment

Michigan will play its regular-season finale without leading scorer Hunter Dickinson.

The Wolverines announced before Sunday's game at Ohio State that Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 sophomore center, is out with a stomach ailment.

Michigan enters the game against No. 23 Ohio State with a 16-13 record, including 10-9 in the Big Ten. Dickinson's absence is a critical blow for a team that's fighting for its NCAA Tournament life.

Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. moved into the starting lineup at the four and freshman forward Moussa Diabate started at center in place of Dickinson.

This is the second game this season that Dickinson has been sidelined. He also missed Michigan’s contest at Illinois when he was held out as a precaution after not practicing leading into that matchup.

Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring (18.4 points) and rebounding (8.5).

