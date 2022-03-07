'D.J. led us': Michigan's DeVante' Jones puts it all together to close regular season
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Columbus, Ohio — With under a minute to play, Michigan’s DeVante’ Jones came off a ball screen, quickly read the defense and fired a perfect pass between two Ohio State players to Moussa Diabate in the paint.
As Diabate delivered the dagger with a two-handed dunk, Jones trotted back down the court at Value City Arena and put his hands up to his eyes, forming a pair of imaginary glasses.