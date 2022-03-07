Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has shoulder injury; surgery not expected

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been limited in spring practice, which resumed Monday, and will continue to rest his right (throwing) shoulder for at least the next two months.

McCarthy is not expected to have surgery on the shoulder, several sources told The Detroit News. The injury has been more of a nagging issue since before the bowl game, and the plan is for McCarthy to avoid throwing, go through rehab, and allow it time to heal.

Michigan opened spring practice Feb. 21 and held three practices before taking off last week for spring break. Practice resumes this week.

A tight competition at quarterback was anticipated this spring between returning starter Cade McNamara and McCarthy, the backup last season as a freshman. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 record last fall, including a Big Ten championship, a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff, and a final ranking of No. 3. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.

McCarthy, a five-star recruit, played in 11 games last season and threw for 516 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He offers Michigan’s offense a different skillset and wrinkle because of his mobility. He had 124 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.

Alan Bowman, a graduate student quarterback, is entering his second season with the Wolverines after transferring from Texas Tech. Michigan also has early enrollee freshmen quarterbacks Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal in spring practice.

