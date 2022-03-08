Jury seated in trial of four men accused in alleged Whitmer kidnap plot
WOLVERINES

Why coach Jim Harbaugh thinks Michigan football can be 'scary good'

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Michigan is four practices into spring practice, but head coach Jim Harbaugh, coming off his best season with the Wolverines and then a flirtation with the NFL, already has a good feeling about his team.

Michigan went 12-2 last season, won a Big Ten title and finished No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 after being unranked at the start. Considerable defensive firepower was lost from that team, namely Aidan Hutchinson, the edge rusher with a single-season program record 14 sacks, projected a top NFL Draft pick; David Ojabo, who added 11 sacks; and defensive back Dax Hill, who turned heads with his numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now