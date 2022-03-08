Why coach Jim Harbaugh thinks Michigan football can be 'scary good'

Ann Arbor — Michigan is four practices into spring practice, but head coach Jim Harbaugh, coming off his best season with the Wolverines and then a flirtation with the NFL, already has a good feeling about his team.

Michigan went 12-2 last season, won a Big Ten title and finished No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 after being unranked at the start. Considerable defensive firepower was lost from that team, namely Aidan Hutchinson, the edge rusher with a single-season program record 14 sacks, projected a top NFL Draft pick; David Ojabo, who added 11 sacks; and defensive back Dax Hill, who turned heads with his numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.