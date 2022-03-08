Michigan freshman receivers impress; Ronnie Bell's recovery 'on track'

Ann Arbor — The three early enrollee freshman receivers certainly have distinguished themselves in coach Jim Harbaugh’s assessments so far this spring.

Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker, and Tyler Morris already have shown their abilities through four spring practices.

“Freak show,” Harbaugh said Tuesday when asked what he’s seen from them. “Really, all three receivers physically … running, jumping, those traits are quite off the charts.”

Speaking of receivers, veteran Ronnie Bell, a co-captain who missed last season after suffering a knee injury in the first game of the season on a punt return, is progressing in his rehab.

“He’s on track,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said Bell has been running, “straight-ahead things” and also has been helping coach the young receivers.

Eamonn Dennis has moved from defensive back to receiver, and veteran receiver Mike Sainristil has been playing corner and nickel so far this spring.

“Project him as a two-way player, maybe a three-way player,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got the skill-set for it. He’s got the skill-set for receiver, he’s got the skill-set for corner, for nickel corner. Skill-set reminds me a lot of (San Francisco 49ers) Jimmie Ward and what he had in college (at Northern Illinois).”

Injury update

Rod Moore, a standout defensive back last season as a freshman, had surgery for an undisclosed injury suffered last season, according to Harbaugh. Defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows also is out this spring after having surgery. He was at the Orange Bowl game on crutches. Receiver Jake Thaw also had surgery.

Personnel update

Trente Jones is the “front-runner right now” at right tackle, Harbaugh said. He would replace Andrew Stueber, who is preparing for the NFL Draft.

Former players return

There are now seven former players on Harbaugh’s staff, including three hired this offseason.

Grant Newsome, the former offensive lineman who has been a graduate assistant at UM, has been elevated to coach tight ends, Mike Elston, a former linebacker at UM, is coaching defensive line, and Harbaugh recently added former quarterback Denard Robinson as assistant director of player personnel.

Already on the staff were receivers coach Ron Bellamy, a receiver at Michigan; Mike Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher who is running backs coach and run-game coordinator; and former offensive lineman Chris Bryant, director of player development.

“Going back to last year, yeah, I thought that was a good idea,” Harbaugh said of adding more former players to his staff. “Kinda reflected more of who I was. I love Michigan. It’s our university and just more people that have that love-love feeling about Michigan and the program as opposed to the love-hate. There’s people who love to hate us and hate to love us. So, just more people that love-love us.”

Taking a trip

Harbaugh has taken the team on three overseas trips — Rome in 2017, Paris in 2018 and South Africa in 2019 — and after missing out the last two years because of COVID, the team will take a trip July 22-29 throughout Michigan.

The itinerary has not yet been determined, but Harbaugh expects visits to Detroit, Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula among other stops.

“It’s going to be a great enrichment trip,” he said. “We’ve done three in the past, and we’re looking forward to being able to do that again. And we’re gonna get suggestions, too. I’m sure Pure Michigan will have some thoughts and we’ll have some great people around the state of Michigan that will give us some ideas and have some thoughts as well.”

