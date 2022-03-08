Sink or swim: Phil Martelli keeps Michigan's postseason hopes afloat in interim role
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Phil Martelli has experienced plenty during his lengthy college basketball coaching career at Saint Joseph’s. Yet, he’d never been in a situation like this.
After Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Feb. 21 following a postgame altercation at Wisconsin, Martelli, Howard’s top assistant, was tabbed as Michigan’s acting head coach and tasked with guiding the Wolverines down a brutal five-game home stretch.