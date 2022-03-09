Michigan Democrats object to clawing back hundreds of millions in state COVID aid
How to watch Michigan's Big Ten basketball tournament opener vs. Indiana

James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Here's how to watch Michigan's Big Ten tournament opener against Indiana on Thursday:

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson.

No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana

►Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: BTN/950

►Records: Michigan 17-13, 11-9 Big Ten; Indiana 18-12, 9-11

►Outlook:The game marks head coach Juwan Howard's return from suspension. ... Michigan won the lone regular-season meeting between the teams, 80-62, at Assembly Hall on Jan. 23. … Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson practiced on Wednesday for the first time since missing Sunday's game at Ohio State with a stomach bug. … Indiana has lost seven of nine heading into the postseason. … The winner will advance to face top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

