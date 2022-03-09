How to watch Michigan's Big Ten basketball tournament opener vs. Indiana

Here's how to watch Michigan's Big Ten tournament opener against Indiana on Thursday:

No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana

►Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: BTN/950

►Records: Michigan 17-13, 11-9 Big Ten; Indiana 18-12, 9-11

►Outlook:The game marks head coach Juwan Howard's return from suspension. ... Michigan won the lone regular-season meeting between the teams, 80-62, at Assembly Hall on Jan. 23. … Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson practiced on Wednesday for the first time since missing Sunday's game at Ohio State with a stomach bug. … Indiana has lost seven of nine heading into the postseason. … The winner will advance to face top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

