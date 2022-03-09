Michigan's Naz Hillmon, Kim Barnes Arico finalists for top Naismith Trophy awards

Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon has been named one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Trophy women's player of the year.

Hillmon, the first four-time first-team all-Big Ten selection in Michigan women's basketball history, is joined by Iowa's Caitlin Clark as the award's Big Ten candidates.

Clark, a sophomore, is considered a favorite for the award, which has been won once by a Big Ten player — by Iowa's Megan Gustafson in 2019. The award has been presented annually since 1983.

Other candidates for the 2022 award are: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Stanford's Cameron Brink, N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Iowa State's Ashley Joens, Stanford's Haley Jones, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith.

Michigan's Kim Barnes Arico also is a candidate for the Naismith Trophy's women's coach of the year, as the Wolverines (22-6) appear poised to receive a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would allow Michigan to host first- and second-round games.

Winners will be announced in early April.

Hillmon, a Cleveland native, became the first player in Michigan basketball history, men or women, to amass more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. She's the first player in Michigan women's history to earn All-America honors, and was 2021 Big Ten player of the year.

This season, Hillmon averaged 21 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Clark averaged 27.4 points on 45.6% shooting, 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

