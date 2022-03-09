'One of a kind': UM softball's Carol Hutchins returns home as sport's winningest coach

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins became the sport’s all-time winningest coach last month, and not surprisingly, the congratulatory messages started rolling in.

Hutchins earned her 1,675th career win Feb. 25 as the Wolverines defeated Northern Kentucky, 3-0, in the Duke Invitational against coach Kathryn Gleason, one of her former UM players. Duke coach Marissa Young, another former Wolverine who played for Hutchins during her 38 years as a Michigan head coach, witnessed the achievement before their teams faced each other later that day.