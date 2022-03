Indianapolis — Michigan saw a 17-point second-half lead evaporate Thursday, falling to Indiana, 74-69, in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

The Wolverines (17-14) led 60-43 with 12:54 remaining before the Hoosiers (19-12) stormed back.

BOX SCORE: Indiana 74, Michigan 69

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

