Here are contract details for Michigan's assistant football coaches

Michigan's returning football assistants have received one-year extensions and salary increases coming off last year's Big Ten championship season.

Their salary increases come following the Wolverines' 12-2 season. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh last month signed a five-year contract extension through 2026 after he returned to Ann Arbor from an interview with the Minnesota Vikings without an offer to become head coach.

Harbaugh said Tuesday at a news conference that his NFL interest is over. He had been head coach of the San Francisco 49ers before taking over at Michigan in 2015.

"Just ultimately decided this is where I want to be and really a lot of gratitude for that," Harbaugh said Tuesday.

The updated assistant's contracts were obtained Thursday by The Detroit News through an open-records request. Michigan’s FOIA office provided the recently signed contracts for six of the returning assistant coaches, but did not include receiver coach Ron Bellamy’s new deal indicating a “responsive updated contract” was not available although Bellamy has signed a new contract.

Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will be the team’s highest-paid offensive assistant and will make a base of $900,000 each of the next three years. That’s a significant bump from the $550,000 he made last season. Recently hired defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be the highest-paid coach on the defensive side and also will make $900,000 this year, according to his previously released contract. His base salary will increase by $25,000 each of the final two years of his contract.

Matt Weiss, Michigan’s quarterbacks coach who was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in the offseason, also saw a significant increase in salary. He will make $850,000 each of the next three years. He made $600,000 in base salary last year in his first season with Michigan.

Both co-offensive coordinators will be eligible for attractive financial bonuses. If the Wolverines finish among the Big Ten’s top two scoring offenses after the regular season, each will earn $100,000, and they will also receive $100,000 if Michigan is in the nation’s top 10 in scoring offense. Each can earn a maximum of $200,000 for team regular-season wins including and exceeding nine wins.

Co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, who coaches defensive backs and is defensive pass-game coordinator, will make $850,000 each of the next three seasons. He made $600,000 last season, and his original contract gave him a boost to co-defensive coordinator if the Wolverines finished among the nation’s top 25 for fewest passing yards allowed.

Jay Harbaugh, who coordinates special teams and this year will coach safeties, will make $600,000 each of the next two seasons after making $415,000 last year. He coached tight ends and handled special teams last year.

Linebackers coach George Helow will make $500,000 in base salary this year and $550,000 in Year 2 of his contract. He made $350,000 last year, his first on the Michigan staff

Mike Hart, who coaches running backs and this year is the run-game coordinator, has a base salary of $500,000 this year and $550,000 the following year. In his first season last year at Michigan, he made $415,000.

First-year coach Grant Newsome, who is coaching tight ends, has signed a two-year deal with a base salary of $250,000 this year and $275,000 in Year 2.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis