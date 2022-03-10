'I know what it takes': QB Cade McNamara sees himself as Michigan starter
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Ann Arbor — There is only one way returning Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara looks at the competition at his position.
He isn’t being arrogant. Nor is he cocky. Just stating fact.
After the Wolverines concluded practice Thursday night, McNamara spoke confidently about his leadership, how he improved his diet and sleep habits this offseason and the work he put in with his personal quarterback coach.