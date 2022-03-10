Live updates: Michigan basketball vs. Indiana in the Big Ten tournament

He's back.

Head coach Juwan Howard makes his return to the Michigan sideline Thursday as the 8-seeded Wolverines kick off their Big Ten tournament with an 11:30 a.m. matchup against the against the 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers.

For Michigan, it's a chance to start its postseason on the right foot and add some decorations to its NCAA Tournament resume with Selection Sunday looming. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, come into the Big Ten Tournament with a similar outlook — although, their resume right now probably would leave them on the outside looking in.

Can the Wolverines start to show why they were a preseason top-10 team? Can the Hoosiers salvage their first season under Mike Woodson?

Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Michigan takes on Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Big Ten tournament

No. 8 seed Michigan vs. No. 9 seed Indiana

► Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: BTN/950

► Records: Michigan 17-13, 11-9 Big Ten; Indiana 18-12, 9-11

► Outlook: Michigan won the lone regular-season meeting between the teams, 80-62, at Assembly Hall on Jan. 23. …Indiana has lost seven of nine heading into the postseason. …The winner will advance to face top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday.