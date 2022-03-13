Michigan women seeded third, will host NCAA Tournament weekend

Kim Barnes Arico has taken the program to places it has never been in her 10 seasons as Michigan women’s basketball coach.

She has added a new destination, and it’s right at home at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines are a No. 3 seed — their highest ever — in the Wichita Regional of the NCAA Tournament, and as one of the top 16 seeds, will for the first time in program history host first- and second-round tournament games this weekend. The 68-team tournament was revealed Sunday night.

Michigan will open against No. 14 American (23-8), the Patriot League Tournament champions, on Saturday in a first-round game in Ann Arbor. The Eagles have won seven straight and are led by senior Jade Edwards, All-Patriot First Team who averages 12.8 points a game. The Eagles average 60.0 points a game and are holding teams to an average 56.0 points, while Michigan is fifth in the Big Ten averaging 73.1 points and is third in the league in defense, yielding an average 61.9 points.

In the second game, No. 6 BYU will face No. 11 Villanova. The winners play Monday.

"How exciting it is to be able to host and obviously to be a 3 seed, that's pretty awesome," Barnes Arico said Sunday night on a videoconference with reporters. "But being able to host and get another game at Crisler for our senior class that has meant so much to us is really special.

"So pumped we're a 3 seed, so pumped we're getting to host, and we're still playing."

Michigan, ranked No. 12, finished the season 22-6 overall, 14-0 at home. The Wolverines are in the region with No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Baylor and No. 4 Tennessee. Michigan lost to Louisville in December, 70-48, but defeated Baylor, 74-68. Baylor had defeated Michigan in overtime, 78-75, in the Sweet 16 last year.

Barnes Arico, who has led the Wolverines to at least 20 wins in nine seasons, took Michigan, as a No. 6 seed, to its first Sweet 16 appearance last season, raising the bar significantly for the program. The success continued into this season largely on the shoulders of its senior class led by Naz Hillmon, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year last year, Emily Kiser, Danielle Rauch and Amy Dilk.

Hillmon leads Michigan averaging 21 points per game, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in an average 33.2 minutes. Leigha Brown, the team’s second-leading scorer who missed six games late in the season because of a leg injury, played the Wolverines last two games as she worked her way back. Brown averages 14.6 points. Emily Kiser averages 8.1 rebounds, and Rauch leads the team with 81 assists.

Late last month after Senior Night, Barnes Arico spoke about her seniors who have lifted the program to new levels while continuing to make firm the foundation for Michigan women’s basketball.

“It’s easy to go to places that have already done it,” Barnes Arico said last month of her seniors. “We can go to UConn, or we can go to South Carolina now, or we can go to Tennessee where they have that rich history and rich tradition, and they’ve already won a championship.

“Or, you can come to be the first. You can come and build it. That’s scary for a lot of people. But our kids, they believe. They believed that they could come and make a difference. And they’ve certainly done that.”

The group was hoping to win its first Big Ten championship, but lost in a tight game with Nebraska on March 4 in Indianapolis.

“We will bounce back, and we will learn from it,” Barnes Arico, who led Michigan to the 2017 WNIT championship, said after the loss. “I think we're going to be a dangerous team in the NCAA Tournament.”

Getting Brown back and working to get her at game speed has been a priority. The Wolverines dropped four of their last six games. They played stiffer competition, but Brown did not return until the final regular-season game, in which she had a limited role, and then played increased minutes in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Having her back will be an important piece if the Wolverines hope to make a long NCAA Tournament run.

“I think we've seen that earlier in the year before she was out just how potent our offense was, how fiery she is,” Hillmon said of Brown. “She brings a lot of energy to our team. She's a playmaker. She makes it easy on everybody, if we're being honest, everybody on the floor."

It will be 15 days since the Wolverines last played when they face American. Barnes Arico said they've used the time to regroup.

"We've had an opportunity to work and an opportunity to practice," she said. "Down the stretch, you're usually working on your opponent, you're trying to stay healthy, you're trying to limit your practice reps, but these last couple weeks gave us a chance to really work on some of the things we were struggling with and get back in the gym and get our confidence back. It's kinda been fun to not worry about our next opponent and just to have some time together in the gym just working on improving."

NCAA Women's Tournament

No. 3 seed Michigan vs. No. 14 seed American University

► When: Saturday, time/network TBA

► Where: Crisler Center

► Records: Michigan is 22-6, American is 23-8.

► Series: Michigan leads, 1-0.

► Notable: The Eagles earned the automatic tournament bid by winning the Patriot League championship for the third time. This is their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

►Tickets: Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Monday for games Saturday and Monday. Prices are $30 all-session, $15 per round. They may be purchased online at MGoBlue.com/tickets, by phone (734-764-0247 or 1-866-296-6849) or in person at the UM ticket office (1000 S. State St.).

