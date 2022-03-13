Michigan gets in NCAA Tournament as No. 11 seed, will face Colorado State

Michigan’s season has been full of ups and downs, highs and lows, twists and turns.

But by the end of a four-month roller-coaster ride, the Wolverines still managed to arrive at their desired destination — the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (17-14) squeezed into the 68-team field on Selection Sunday as the No. 11 seed in the South Region, where it will face No. 6 Colorado State (25-5) on Thursday in Indianapolis.

More importantly, the Wolverines received a bye into the round of 64 and avoided a trip to Dayton, Ohio for a First Four play-in game. If Michigan wins, it will advance to meet the winner of No. 3 Tennessee and No. 14 Longwood on Saturday.

The Wolverines joined a short list of teams who didn’t finish at least four games over .500 to earn an at-large bid since 2000: Georgia (2001) and Michigan State (2021). Despite a lacking overall record, they had several factors that aided their case over other bubble teams, like their No. 34 NET ranking, five Quad 1 wins and top-10 schedule.

Michigan’s inclusion means the program extended its NCAA Tournament streak to six straight seasons when the event has been held. Yet, the Wolverines will have their work cut out to reach a fifth consecutive Sweet 16.

They were playing better toward the end of the regular season — evidenced by critical wins at Iowa and Ohio State, as well as a blowout home win over Michigan State — but won’t be riding any sort of momentum into the Big Dance.

They’ve alternated between wins and losses over the past 10 games and haven’t won back-to-back contests since early February. They had a shot to put an end to that trend in the Big Ten tournament, but they imploded and blew a 17-point lead with 12 minutes to play in their second-round game against Indiana.

While Michigan has underachieved for a preseason top-10 team and fell short of its goals up to this point, it still has a chance to chase a national championship. And at this time of the year, that’s all a team can ask for.

