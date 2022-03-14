Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson motivated by 'State': Michigan, Ohio and Penn
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Ann Arbor — Cornelius Johnson didn’t need long to think about what will motivate the team this year.
Michigan’s leading returning receiver said for him, it's about zeroing in on one key word.
“Really just focusing on 'State',” Johnson said Monday afternoon during a break in spring practice. “That’s what motivates me, whether it’s Penn State, Michigan State, Ohio State. Either way, it’s State.