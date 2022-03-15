Michigan football hires female graduate assistant coach, first for Power 5 program

Milan Bolden-Morris is making history as a new member of the Michigan football coaching staff.

Bolden-Morris has been hired as a graduate assistant coach on Jim Harbaugh’s staff and becomes the first female GA at a Power 5 program. She will work on the offensive staff, specifically with quarterbacks, the school announced Tuesday.

Morris, who goes by the nickname Mimi, played guard for Georgetown this season and led the team in scoring. She is the sister of Michigan defensive lineman, Mike Morris. Their father, Mike Sr., played football at Florida State.

“The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power 5, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor,” Bolden-Morris said in a statement. “It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach (Jim) Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a black woman until recently.

“Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks. Coming from the basketball world, guards and quarterbacks are one in the same. Both have the ability to make decisions under duress, read defenses, take care of the ball, and execute with precision and accuracy.”

The Ivy League has had two women work in football quality control, Callie Brownson in 2018 at Dartmouth, and Heather Parini in 2019 at Brown.

Harbaugh, in the release from Michigan, said Bolden-Morris expressed interest when the Wolverines had several graduate assistant openings this spring.

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” Harbaugh said. “We had some great conversations, and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching and for making us better as a team. Mimi is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman who will be a great addition to our program and offensive coaching staff. We can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team.”

Bolden-Morris is considering Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy and the School of Social Work for her continuing her graduate education. During this past season with the Hoyas, her 83 3-pointers led the Big East. She transferred to Georgetown as a graduate student from Boston College, where she made 31 starts in 85 games and earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman honors after her 80 3-pointers set a BC freshman record.

Now, she’s embarking on a new career in a sport she’s been passionate about for years.

“Having the ability to work in such a prestigious and winning environment will mold me to create other opportunities for women who are seeking a similar career path,” Bolden-Morris said. “I may be the first woman to do this, at this level, but I know my purpose is greater and that I can use this blessing to assist others.”

