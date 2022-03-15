Michigan football confident in restocking defensive line after losses

Ann Arbor — Some of Michigan’s biggest personnel losses from last season have come on the defensive line, and yet, the outlook from those within the program has been nothing short of bright.

Aidan Hutchinson, who set a program single-season record 14 sacks last season and was the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, is now projected as potentially the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Christopher Hinton moved on to prepare for the draft, a decision that surprised many observers, and pass-rusher David Ojabo, who had 11 sacks, also is expected to be a high draft pick.