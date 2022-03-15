Michigan football lands commitment from defensive lineman Brooks Bahr

Michigan has received a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder announced his decision Tuesday. Michigan now has six commitments in the 2023 class. Bahr, who plays at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, reportedly had offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State and Nebraska, among others.

Bahr is ranked 68th nationally at his position by 247Sports Composite and No. 9 overall in Illinois.

