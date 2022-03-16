March Madness 2022: Michigan vs. Colorado State predictions

The Detroit News

James Hawkins, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game between Michigan and Colorado State in Indianapolis (12:15 p.m., CBS/950).

►Matt Charboneau: Before the news broke that Michigan point guard DeVante Jones would miss the game, the Wolverines were a popular "upset" pick that was easy to get behind. But the Wolverines were a bubble team for a reason and it's fair to wonder how much Jones' absence will affect them. Michigan is playing in Indianapolis and has a decided size advantage, but David Roddy is a high-level player that the Wolverines will have a hard time guarding. The Rams are an efficient offense and have what it takes to prove they've earned their seeding. Colorado State, 74-68