Here's what ailing Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is able to do in spring practice

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been participating in spring practice, but he remains limited in terms of throwing.

Matt Weiss, co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, said Wednesday that McCarthy, who will be a sophomore this fall, is going through team drills but is focused on rehabbing the shoulder. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh last week described the issue as “soreness” in the right throwing arm.

When McCarthy will return to full-strength throwing is unclear.

“Have J.J. back at 100% as soon as we can get him back, whenever that is,” Weiss said. “If that’s fall camp, that would be great. If it’s the end of spring, even better.”

Harbaugh has said the plan for McCarthy does not include surgery.

“He’s doing great,” Weiss said. “He’s rehabbing, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. I think discretion is the better part of valor in this case. We’re being very cautious, which is the smart thing to do, make sure that a small problem doesn’t become a big problem.

"Do everything we can, give him every single resource so that he can get back to 100% for next season.”

This was supposed to be a spring practice featuring stiff competition between McCarthy and returning starter Cade McNamara, who helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record last season. With McCarthy limited, Alan Bowman and Davis Warren move up a spot on the spring quarterback depth chart.

McNamara said in the offseason he worked on his footwork and also his diet and nutrition.

“I think Cade is a really improved player,” Weiss said. “You watched his growth, even from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. He only continues to get better.

“He’s at a point now where he’s really a draftable quarterback and obviously I think that coming back he’ll raise his stock even higher.

"And getting him better, we’re really thrilled with how he’s developed and want to continue to see him make those strides. He’s done a great job.”

