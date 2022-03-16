UM co-coordinators Moore, Weiss seek 'seamless transition' with new-look offense

Ann Arbor – Apparently it didn’t take long for Michigan co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss to find stable footing in their new working relationship.

The two were on staff last season but had different roles. Moore was in his first season as co-offensive coordinator and coaching the offensive line, and Weiss arrived earlier in the year as quarterback coach. While Moore was co-offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis was in his third season as offensive coordinator, called the plays, and shaped the offense.