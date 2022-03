James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Colorado State.

NCAA Tournament

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State

►Tip-off: 12:15 Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: CBS/950

►Records: Michigan 17-14; Colorado State 25-5

►Line: Michigan by 1.5 points