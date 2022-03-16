Live updates: Michigan vs. Colorado State, NCAA Tournament

The Detroit News

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi when the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams in the NCAA Tournament opener on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

NCAA Tournament, South Region

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State

►Tipoff: 12:15 Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: CBS/950

►Records: Michigan 17-14; Colorado State 25-5

►Line: Michigan by 1.5 points