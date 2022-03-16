WOLVERINES

Live updates: Michigan vs. Colorado State, NCAA Tournament

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi when the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams in the NCAA Tournament opener on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

NCAA Tournament, South Region

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State

Tipoff: 12:15 Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: Michigan 17-14; Colorado State 25-5

Line: Michigan by 1.5 points

Hunter Dickinson (1), Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan are in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed.
Colorado State's David Roddy (21) is shooting 57.4% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range this season.
