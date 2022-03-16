UM's historic wrestling season, on display at LCA this week, paved by proven veterans

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan has long awaited its return to the top of the Big Ten ladder. Forty-nine years to be exact.

On March 6 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Michigan wrestling program achieved what hadn’t been done since coach Rick Bay fore-fronted the coaching staff.

Graduate students Nick Suriano (125 pounds) and Myles Amine (184), who was named most outstanding wrestler of the Big Ten Championships, each captured individual titles en route to a 143 team score and the conference title. Michigan edged Penn State’s 141.5 score as Michigan coach Sean Bormet was named conference coach of the year.