Michigan earns crucial wins, stays within reach of first-place of wrestling title

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan picked up pivotal placement wins Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena in order to stay within striking distance of first-place Penn State.

Michigan tallied a 7-1 record in the second round while racking up 21 points to trail first-place Penn State (27.5) by six and five tenths, second-place Arizona State (22) by one, and third-place N.C. State (21.5) by half-a-point heading into the quarterfinals.