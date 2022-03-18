Stars to come out when Michigan, Minnesota hockey clash for Big Ten tournament title

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — This college hockey showcase game features abundant star power.

When Michigan visits Minnesota 8 p.m. Saturday for the Big Ten tournament championship (Big Ten Network) it will be a matchup of highly accomplished teams and individuals.

The Wolverines (28-9-1, 16-8 Big Ten) rank No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings used by the NCAA to determine postseason seeding after finishing second in the conference but defeating No.1 Minnesota State.