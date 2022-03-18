'It means a ton': Michigan women look forward to friendly confines to open NCAA Tournament

Ann Arbor — When Michigan standout Naz Hillmon and her three fellow seniors arrived at Michigan, they had a checklist of things they wanted to achieve to further the growth of the women’s basketball program.

Last season, the Wolverines went to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. This year, they’ve achieved a No. 3 seed, highest ever for Michigan, and with that comes hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament seed, also a first.