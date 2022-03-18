Trieu: Why Michigan football commit Brooks Bahr's 'best ball is still to come'

By Allen Trieu

Michigan added Wilmette (Illinois) Loyola Academy defensive lineman Brooks Bahr to its class this week. The Wolverines have been looking for depth, size and scheme fit in their defensive linemen, and Bahr brings all of that.

When he was measured this week at Win Performance, where he does his outside training, he was 6-foot-6, 273 pounds, a large difference from when he first walked through their doors to work with founder Kerry Neal, who played his college ball at Notre Dame.