Wolverines pass rusher David Ojabo injured during Michigan's Pro Day

Ann Arbor — Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo, projected a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft, suffered an injury Friday during Pro Day at Michigan.

Ojabo reportedly had to be helped off the field following a pass-rush drill, according to several reports from Pro Day.

"It was tough," Michigan safety Dax Hill said. "I couldn't believe it. Hopefully he recovers fast."

More: How David Ojabo went from an 'unknown' to part of Wolverines' fearsome pass-rush tandem

The former Wolverine came late to football, in 11th grade after coming to the U.S. from Scotland where he played football and soccer.

Last season at Michigan, Ojabo had 11 sacks and forced five fumbles.

At the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, Ojabo ran a 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash and also ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.45 seconds.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis