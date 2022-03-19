How to watch: Michigan-Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

Here's how to watch Michigan's NCAA Tournament second-round game against Tennessee on Saturday:

NCAA Tournament

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee

►Tip-off: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: CBS/950

►Records: Michigan 18-14, Tennessee 27-7

►Outlook: This is the third meeting between the teams in the NCAA Tournament and Michigan won both matchups — in 2011 and 2014. … Tennessee has won eight straight and 13 of its past 14 games, including an 88-56 win over Longwood on Thursday in the first round. …The winner will move on to San Antonio and face the winner of No. 2 Villanova-No. 7 Ohio State in the Sweet 16.