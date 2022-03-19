Live updates: Michigan basketball vs. Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

This might be a good time for Michigan to shake a troubling trend.

Michigan (18-14) alternated wins and losses in their last 11 games entering Saturday's second-round NCAA Tournament game against Tennessee in Indianapolis. Coming off a comeback victory over Colorado State in its first-round game, the No. 11 seed Wolverines are seeking their first back-to-back victories since Jan. 26 and, more importantly, a berth in the Sweet Sixteen.

It won't come easy.

The third-seeded Volunteers (27-7) entered the tournament among the hottest teams in the country, winners of eight in a row after an 88-56 victory over Longwood in their tournament opener, and 13 of their last 14.

Michigan could get a boost if DeVante' Jones returns to action. He missed the Colorado State game with a concussion, and coach Juwan Howard said the point guard is a "game-time decision" for Saturday.

Follow along here for live updates from Tony Paul of The Detroit News.

NCAA Tournament

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee

►Tip-off: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: CBS/950

►Records: Michigan 18-14, Tennessee 27-7

►Outlook: This is the third meeting between the teams in the NCAA Tournament and Michigan won both matchups — in 2011 and 2014. … Tennessee has won eight straight and 13 of its past 14 games, including an 88-56 win over Longwood on Thursday in the first round. …The winner will move on to San Antonio and face the winner of No. 2 Villanova-No. 7 Ohio State in the Sweet 16.