Michigan women crush American in NCAA Tournament opener

Ann Arbor — Maybe it was just some early-game nerves, but as soon as Michigan shrugged them off, the Wolverines did little wrong as they rolled to their first-round NCAA Tournament win.

Michigan played swarming defense and senior All-American Naz Hillmon recorded her 15th double-double of the season as the Wolverines walloped No. 14-seed American 74-39 at Crisler Center on Saturday afternoon. These were the fewest points scored by a Michigan opponent this season, and the Wolverines remain unbeaten at home.

Hillmon led the team with 24 points, 11 rebounds and she also had a team-high three steals in 26 minutes. Emily Kiser scored 13 and had seven rebounds, and Leigha Brown had 11 points, six assists.

This marked the first time the No. 3-seed Wolverines (23-6) have hosted the early rounds in the NCAA Tournament, and they will face No. 11-seed Villanova (24-8) in a second-round game Monday at Crisler — tipoff has not yet been announced. Villanova defeated No. 6 BYU, 61-57, in the early game Saturday.

The winner advances to the Sweet 16. Michigan made program history last season reaching the Sweet 16 before losing to Baylor in overtime.

This is Michigan’s fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth overall, under Kim Barnes Arico, in her 10th season as head coach.

As one of the top 12 seeds, the Wolverines earned the right to host, which is pivotal in the women’s game since it does not play the early rounds on neutral courts. It certainly was huge for Michigan to open the NCAA Tournament before a home crowd and on a court where the Wolverines are now 15-0 this season.

They entered the game against American, the Patriot League champion, outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 20 points. Michigan had averaged 49.8% shooting at Crisler entering this game, while the defense has held teams to an average 36.9% shooting. Ten opponents now have been held to fewer than 60 points at Crisler.

Michigan, after looking rushed and out of sync shooting in the early minutes of the game, settled in and dominated in the second quarter, holding American to two field goals while building a 39-13 halftime lead. Hillmon led the team with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

The Wolverines opened the game with shooting struggles going 2-of-10 from the field before readjusting after the timeout with 4:40 left in the first quarter. Michigan went on a 7-0 run, starting off with a layup by Hillmon with an assist by Brown and ended with a Brown 3-pointer to take an 11-8 lead into the second quarter.

