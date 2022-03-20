Naz Hillmon stars for Michigan, but Leigha Brown could be 'difference-maker' in NCAA run

Ann Arbor — It’s a simple observation but one backed up by plenty of evidence: How Naz Hillmon goes, so goes the Michigan women’s basketball team.

Hillmon, a senior All-American, leads the team in scoring and rebounding, and in three quarters Saturday in the No. 3-seed Wolverines’ first-round NCAA Tournament rout of American, she had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season.