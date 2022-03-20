WOLVERINES

Michigan shows its mettle in run to NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen

James Hawkins
The Detroit News

Indianapolis — From injuries to illnesses to suspensions, the Wolverines have faced one hurdle after another.

At each moment, Michigan’s season could’ve taken a turn for a worse and went spinning sideways. Instead, the Wolverines stayed the course and kept pushing.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after hitting a basket during the first half Saturday.

That resiliency shined through once again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where Michigan navigated a challenging first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament by overcoming a pair of halftime deficits and more hardship to reach the program’s fifth straight Sweet 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now