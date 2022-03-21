Hunter Dickinson shining for Michigan basketball on game's biggest stage

When the lights are the brightest, the stars need to shine.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson — the man in the middle of No. 11 seed Michigan’s unexpected Sweet 16 run — did just that during the first week of March Madness.

“Being able to play in the NCAA Tournament is a dream come true for any basketball player,” Dickinson said after the team’s 76-68 upset of No. 3-seeded Tennessee on Saturday. “Every kid grows up watching the NCAA Tournament, and being able to play good in it is an amazing experience.”