WOLVERINES

Hunter Dickinson shining for Michigan basketball on game's biggest stage

James Hawkins
The Detroit News

When the lights are the brightest, the stars need to shine.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson — the man in the middle of No. 11 seed Michigan’s unexpected Sweet 16 run — did just that during the first week of March Madness.

“Being able to play in the NCAA Tournament is a dream come true for any basketball player,” Dickinson said after the team’s 76-68 upset of No. 3-seeded Tennessee on Saturday. “Every kid grows up watching the NCAA Tournament, and being able to play good in it is an amazing experience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now