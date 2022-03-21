Athletic director Warde Manuel looks to replace Michigan Stadium's video scoreboards

The Michigan Stadium video scoreboards have become technologically obsolete and must be replaced, according to an "action request" from Michigan Athletic director Warde Manuel to the university Regents.

Manuel will request approval for the estimated $41 million projected Thursday during a meeting of the university Regents, according a budget made available Monday. Funding will come from athletic department resources, and installation of the video scoreboards is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

The two videoboards were installed in 2011 and “have exceeded their anticipated service life,” Manuel wrote, adding that because the boards are becoming obsolete, it also has become more difficult to find replacement parts. Manual wants to replace the scoreboards and also public-address and video equipment.

“The new scoreboards will be the same height as the existing boards and wider to further enhance the fan experience and significantly more energy efficient,” Manuel wrote in the action request to the Regents. He added that construction will not affect parking.

The architectural firm of SmithGroup Inc. will design the project.

