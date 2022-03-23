How to watch: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova, NCAA Tournament

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Michigan takes on Villanova in the NCAA Tournament.

The tournament has brought out the best in Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines' leading scorer. He scored 21 points and had four blocks against Colorado State, then had 27 points and 11 rebounds against Tennessee.

Eli Brooks, who returned for his fifth season, is leading from the backcourt by averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and five rebounds in the tournament.

Michigan’s defense, on the perimeter and at the rim, is an asset at times for a team making a fifth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

“I don’t think we’re playing our best basketball, like to our potential,” Brooks said after knocking off Tennessee. “We still have a lot of mistakes that we have to clean up. Turnovers, miscommunication. That’s the scary thing with this team. If we keep on staying connected, good things are going to happen down the line.”

Subscriber: Michigan vs. Villanova predictions

Subscriber: Michigan vs. Villanova scouting report

NCAA Tournament

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova

►Tip-off: 7:29 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Center, San Antonio

►TV/radio: TBS/950

►Records: Michigan 19-14, Villanova 28-7

►Line: Villanova by 5

►Outlook: This is the sixth all-time meeting between the teams and third encounter in the NCAA Tournament. Villanova beat Michigan, 79-62, in the 2018 national title game in San Antonio. … Villanova is riding a seven-game win streak and beat No. 7 Ohio State, 71-61, to reach its third Sweet 16 in the past four tournaments. … The winner will face either No. 1 Arizona or No. 5 Houston in the Elite Eight on Saturday.