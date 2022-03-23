Predictions for Michigan vs. Villanova in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Detroit News

James Hawkins, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament regional semifinal between Michigan and Villanova in San Antonio. (7:29 p.m., TBS).

James Hawkins: Michigan has picked up its play in the NCAA Tournament and it’s going to need to kick it up another notch against a Villanova team that has an edge in seemingly every key category on paper. The Wildcats have better adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency marks on KenPom. They take better care of the ball. They shoot the deep ball well and defend the 3-point line even better. Eliminating careless turnovers, limiting the 3-point damage and feeding Hunter Dickinson will go a long way for Michigan, but Villanova’s experienced, balanced attack will be tough to combat. Villanova, 73-70