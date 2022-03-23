Michigan freshman Will Johnson appears poised to carve out early role

Ann Arbor — Spring practice is moving fast, probably even faster for Michigan’s early enrollee freshmen, but cornerback Will Johnson is clearly standing out.

Steve Clinkscale, co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, described Johnson as “very talented” and said he anticipates the five-star out of Grosse Pointe South will be playing this fall. Johnson is the highest-rated recruit in Michigan’s 2022 freshman class and is the son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson, who played in the early 1990s.