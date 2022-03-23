Ex-health director Lyon gets emergency Supreme Court hearing on Flint case
WOLVERINES

Michigan freshman Will Johnson appears poised to carve out early role

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Spring practice is moving fast, probably even faster for Michigan’s early enrollee freshmen, but cornerback Will Johnson is clearly standing out.

Steve Clinkscale, co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, described Johnson as “very talented” and said he anticipates the five-star out of Grosse Pointe South will be playing this fall. Johnson is the highest-rated recruit in Michigan’s 2022 freshman class and is the son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson, who played in the early 1990s.

