By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Michael Pastujov scored a game-tying goal late in the third period of a Frozen Four semifinal game that has been frozen in time for nearly four years.

What ended up being a 4-3 loss to Notre Dame on a goal by Jake Evans with six seconds remaining on April 5, 2018, has stood as the Wolverines’ last appearance in the NCAA hockey tournament until now.