Michigan football's Mike Sainristil embraces move to defense
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Ann Arbor — When Mike Sainristil got a call from his head coach Jim Harbaugh before the start of spring practice asking about potentially playing defense, adding to a full plate that already included playing receiver and on special teams, he didn't hesitate.
Sainristil, who will be a senior, actually was recruited to Michigan as a defensive player, and while he likes the ball in his hands, he also finds blocking and being physical equally enticing.