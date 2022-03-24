Michigan's season ends with a thud, lose 63-55 to Villanova in Sweet 16

San Antonio — The last time Villanova and Michigan crossed paths in the NCAA Tournament in Texas, the Wolverines were left heartbroken.

Four years later in the same city, second-seeded Villanova left No. 11 seed Michigan with a similar sinking feeling.

The Wolverines’ season and stay in the Big Dance came crashing to an end once again at the hands of the Wildcats in a 63-55 Sweet 16 loss on Thursday at the AT&T Center.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson finished with 15 points on 16 shots with 15 rebounds and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks scored 14 for Michigan (19-15), which turned in one of its worst offensive outings of the season at the worst time.

The Wolverines shot 34.4% from the field (21-for-61), missed seven free throws, made one shot over the final four minutes and struggled to finish around the rim all game long.

After a competitive and close first half, neither team could get into an offensive rhythm out of the break. Michigan had a prime chance to gain some traction as it played tough defense and the misses piled up for Villanova (29-7). Instead, the Wolverines sputtered.

They struggled to get the ball down low to Dickinson on the block. Even when they did, Dickinson and his teammates couldn’t finish at the rim, missing one close-range shot after another. Villanova took advantage of Michigan’s struggles and used a 3-pointer from Eric Dixon to create some separation, 40-31, with 14:17 remaining.

With Michigan entering dangerous territory, Brooks kept the Wolverines within striking distance. He hit two huge 3-pointers to snap a five-minute scoring drought, fed freshman forward Moussa Diabate for a dunk and prevented Villanova from putting together a game-changing run, cutting the deficit to 45-39 at the 9:15 mark.

Michigan couldn’t make the needed plays to muster a run. During one sequence, the Wolverines forced a missed shot trailing by six but gave up an offensive rebound. That led to a three-point play for Caleb Daniels and a 50-41 Villanova lead with 7:52 to play.

After Brooks drained another critical 3-pointer, Michigan turned an offensive foul on Villanova into two free throws from sophomore forward Terrance Williams II to pull within 54-50 with 3:19 remaining. But once again, Michigan couldn’t capitalize on an opportunity to put more pressure on Villanova.

Following a defensive stop, Williams missed a 3-pointer. Within the blink of an eye, Villanova pushed the lead to 59-50 on a 3-pointer by Collin Gillespie with 1:52 to play. The Wolverines trailed by at last six points the rest of the way as they missed 10 of their final 11 shots.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. scored 22, Justin Moore 15 and Gillespie 12 for Villanova, which shot 37.3% from the field (22-for-59), 30% from 3-point range (9-for-30) and 83.3% from the free-throw line (10-for-12).

Michigan’s offense went through Dickinson from the start as both teams were feeling one another out. The Wolverines leaned on their size inside, crashed the offensive glass and used five quick points from freshman forward Caleb Houstan to grab an early lead.

Once Villanova made its first basket at the 16:18 mark of the first half, the Wildcats started to pick the Wolverines apart with their patient attack. After Samuels converted three straight finishes at the rim, Villanova warmed up from the perimeter. The Wildcats canned back-to-back 3-pointers to pull ahead, 18-11, and force a Michigan timeout at the 10:30 mark.

The Wolverines went back to their big man to stay in it and Dickinson delivered with consecutive baskets in the paint. When both teams hit a scoring drought – one where Michigan missed four straight free throws – Dickinson pulled the Wolverines out of it to ignite a string of seven unanswered points.

After Dickinson finished at the rim, grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones scored on a layup in transition and drained a 3-pointer to put Michigan up, 22-20, at the 3:56 mark.

Samuels snapped a nearly seven-minute field-goal drought for Villanova with an and-1 layup that sent Dickinson to the bench for the rest of his half with his second foul. Collin Gillespie followed with a 3-pointer and the Wildcats took a 26-22 advantage.

Despite some missed opportunities down the stretch, the Wolverines kept hanging tough. They used a 3-pointer from Williams and a layup from Diabate to close within 31-28 at halftime.

